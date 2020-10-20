UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Check 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is going to fill 1431 Vacancies to the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher Posts. In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment was released on 13th October 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher Posts from 19th October 2020 to 4th December 2020.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Process:

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 13th October 2020 Online Application Opening Date 19th October 2020 Online Application Closing Date 4th December 2020 Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee 6th December 2020 Written Exam April 2021

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Below are the details of 1431 Vacancies under UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment for Galwan and Kumaon division:

Galwan Division-672 Posts Subject Name General Branch Women Branch 60% Reservation 10% Reservation 60% Reservation 10% Reservation Hindi 102 13 04 01 English 85 11 04 0 Sanskrit 12 01 01 0 Mathematics 76 01 09 0 Science 97 11 04 01 General 47 04 04 0 Art 101 06 05 0 Yoga 51 10 06 0 Home Science 03 0 06 0 Commerce 09 01 0 0 Music 01 00 0 0 Urdu 03 01 01 0 Total 567 59 44 02 Kumaon Division- 759 Posts Subject Name General Branch Women Branch 60% Reservation 10% Reservation 60% Reservation 10% Reservation Hindi 130 22 11 02 English 77 13 05 01 Sanskrit 13 02 05 01 Mathematics 94 16 10 02 Science 102 20 11 02 General 0 0 02 0 Art 121 12 05 0 Yoga 44 10 05 01 Home Science 0 0 10 02 Commerce 03 0 0 0 Music 01 0 01 0 Urdu 01 0 0 0 Punjabi 01 0 0 0 Bangla 01 0 0 0 Total 588 95 65 11

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

The minimum age to apply for the recruitment is 21 Years and the upper age limit is 42 Years as on 1st July 2020.

Educational Qualifications

Degree in the applied subject-related stream with LT Diploma or B.Ed. Degree from recognized Institute or University. CTET OR UTET certificate is also required.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Pay Scale

The Pay Scale for LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Non-Gazetted/ Permanent/ Contributory Pensioned) is Rs. 44900 - Rs. 142400 (Level-7).

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment will consist of Written Exam and Interview.

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process will be conducted in online mode at its official website - sssc.uk.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher from 19th October to 4th December 2020. The online application fee can be paid till 6th December 2020 only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards & CSC Centre:

Category Application Fee For General Category Candidates / Uttarakhand OBC Category Candidates Rs. 300/- For Uttarakhand SC/ ST/ PH (Divyang) & EWS Category Candidates Rs. 150/-

Steps to fill UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC - Direct Link to Apply online Click on the link - ‘Candidate, Register Here’. Register as a New User (if you are not Registered) or Fill username & Password (If you are already registered). Login with User Name, Date of Birth & Mobile No. etc. Now Apply for Advt. No. 28/UKSSSC/2020 Provided in Online OTR and Application Portal. Fill all required information in the form. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph, Signature and thumb impression (Maximum 50 KB). Make the fee payment and click on the submit button. Print the final application for future references.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

UKSSSC will conduct written exam and Steno/ Typing Test for the recruitment of LT Assistant Teacher/ Personal Assistant in different government department. Below is the Exam Pattern for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Written Exam:

Type of Exam Questions/ Marks Duration Written Exam (OMR) 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark Each 2 Hours

Note:

Questions will be asked in Hindi or English language from the topics - Teaching Aptitude, Pedagogy and Subject chosen by candidates. There will be negative marking of 1/4th Written Exam will be OMR Based.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR & OBC 45% SC/ST 35%

So, candidates who want a government teaching job can apply for the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts before 4th December 2020.