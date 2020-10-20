UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Check 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is going to fill 1431 Vacancies to the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher Posts. In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc.
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Notification
The official notification for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment was released on 13th October 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher Posts from 19th October 2020 to 4th December 2020.
Download UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Official Notification PDF
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Dates
Below are the important dates for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
13th October 2020
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
19th October 2020
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
4th December 2020
|
Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee
|
6th December 2020
|
Written Exam
|
April 2021
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies
Below are the details of 1431 Vacancies under UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment for Galwan and Kumaon division:
|
Galwan Division-672 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
General Branch
|
Women Branch
|
60% Reservation
|
10% Reservation
|
60% Reservation
|
10% Reservation
|
Hindi
|
102
|
13
|
04
|
01
|
English
|
85
|
11
|
04
|
0
|
Sanskrit
|
12
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
Mathematics
|
76
|
01
|
09
|
0
|
Science
|
97
|
11
|
04
|
01
|
General
|
47
|
04
|
04
|
0
|
Art
|
101
|
06
|
05
|
0
|
Yoga
|
51
|
10
|
06
|
0
|
Home Science
|
03
|
0
|
06
|
0
|
Commerce
|
09
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Music
|
01
|
00
|
0
|
0
|
Urdu
|
03
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
Total
|
567
|
59
|
44
|
02
|
Kumaon Division- 759 Posts
|
Subject Name
|
General Branch
|
Women Branch
|
60% Reservation
|
10% Reservation
|
60% Reservation
|
10% Reservation
|
Hindi
|
130
|
22
|
11
|
02
|
English
|
77
|
13
|
05
|
01
|
Sanskrit
|
13
|
02
|
05
|
01
|
Mathematics
|
94
|
16
|
10
|
02
|
Science
|
102
|
20
|
11
|
02
|
General
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
Art
|
121
|
12
|
05
|
0
|
Yoga
|
44
|
10
|
05
|
01
|
Home Science
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
02
|
Commerce
|
03
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Music
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
Urdu
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Punjabi
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bangla
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
588
|
95
|
65
|
11
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Eligibility Criteria
For the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:
Age Limit:
The minimum age to apply for the recruitment is 21 Years and the upper age limit is 42 Years as on 1st July 2020.
Educational Qualifications
Degree in the applied subject-related stream with LT Diploma or B.Ed. Degree from recognized Institute or University. CTET OR UTET certificate is also required.
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Pay Scale
The Pay Scale for LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Non-Gazetted/ Permanent/ Contributory Pensioned) is Rs. 44900 - Rs. 142400 (Level-7).
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Selection Process
The Selection Procedure for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment will consist of Written Exam and Interview.
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process will be conducted in online mode at its official website - sssc.uk.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher from 19th October to 4th December 2020. The online application fee can be paid till 6th December 2020 only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards & CSC Centre:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
For General Category Candidates / Uttarakhand OBC Category Candidates
|
Rs. 300/-
|
For Uttarakhand SC/ ST/ PH (Divyang) & EWS Category Candidates
|
Rs. 150/-
Steps to fill UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process:
- Visit the official website of UKSSSC - Direct Link to Apply online
- Click on the link - ‘Candidate, Register Here’.
- Register as a New User (if you are not Registered) or Fill username & Password (If you are already registered).
- Login with User Name, Date of Birth & Mobile No. etc.
- Now Apply for Advt. No. 28/UKSSSC/2020 Provided in Online OTR and Application Portal.
- Fill all required information in the form.
- Upload scanned image of passport size photograph, Signature and thumb impression (Maximum 50 KB).
- Make the fee payment and click on the submit button.
- Print the final application for future references.
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
UKSSSC will conduct written exam and Steno/ Typing Test for the recruitment of LT Assistant Teacher/ Personal Assistant in different government department. Below is the Exam Pattern for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Written Exam:
|
Type of Exam
|
Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
Written Exam (OMR)
|
100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark Each
|
2 Hours
Note:
- Questions will be asked in Hindi or English language from the topics - Teaching Aptitude, Pedagogy and Subject chosen by candidates.
- There will be negative marking of 1/4th
- Written Exam will be OMR Based.
UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR & OBC
|
45%
|
SC/ST
|
35%
So, candidates who want a government teaching job can apply for the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts before 4th December 2020.