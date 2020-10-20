Study at Home
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Check 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Get all the updates on UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Exam including Exam Date, Admit Card, 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Results.

Oct 20, 2020 12:55 IST
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Check 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications
UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Check 1431 Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Registration Begins @lt.uksssconline.in: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is going to fill 1431 Vacancies to the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher Posts. In this article we are going to share all the relevant information related to UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment was released on 13th October 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher Posts from 19th October 2020 to 4th December 2020.  

Download UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Official Notification PDF

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment Process:

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

13th October 2020

Online Application Opening Date

19th October 2020

Online Application Closing Date

4th December 2020

Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee

6th December 2020

Written Exam

April 2021

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Below are the details of 1431 Vacancies under UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment for Galwan and Kumaon division:

Galwan Division-672 Posts

Subject Name

General Branch

Women Branch

60% Reservation

10% Reservation

60% Reservation

10% Reservation

Hindi

102

13

04

01

English

85

11

04

0

Sanskrit

12

01

01

0

Mathematics

76

01

09

0

Science

97

11

04

01

General

47

04

04

0

Art

101

06

05

0

Yoga

51

10

06

0

Home Science

03

0

06

0

Commerce

09

01

0

0

Music

01

00

0

0

Urdu

03

01

01

0

Total

567

59

44

02

Kumaon Division- 759 Posts

Subject Name

General Branch

Women Branch

60% Reservation

10% Reservation

60% Reservation

10% Reservation

Hindi

130

22

11

02

English

77

13

05

01

Sanskrit

13

02

05

01

Mathematics

94

16

10

02

Science

102

20

11

02

General

0

0

02

0

Art

121

12

05

0

Yoga

44

10

05

01

Home Science

0

0

10

02

Commerce

03

0

0

0

Music

01

0

01

0

Urdu

01

0

0

0

Punjabi

01

0

0

0

Bangla

01

0

0

0

Total

588

95

65

11

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

The minimum age to apply for the recruitment is 21 Years and the upper age limit is 42 Years as on 1st July 2020.

Educational Qualifications

Degree in the applied subject-related stream with LT Diploma or B.Ed. Degree from recognized Institute or University. CTET OR UTET certificate is also required.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Pay Scale

The Pay Scale for LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Non-Gazetted/ Permanent/ Contributory Pensioned) is Rs. 44900 - Rs. 142400 (Level-7).

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Recruitment will consist of Written Exam and Interview.

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process will be conducted in online mode at its official website - sssc.uk.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for LT Assistant Teacher from 19th October to 4th December 2020. The online application fee can be paid till 6th December 2020 only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards & CSC Centre:

Category

Application Fee

For General Category Candidates / Uttarakhand OBC Category Candidates

Rs. 300/-

For Uttarakhand SC/ ST/ PH (Divyang) & EWS Category Candidates

Rs. 150/-

Steps to fill UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Application Process:

  1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC - Direct Link to Apply online
  2. Click on the link - ‘Candidate, Register Here’.
  3. Register as a New User (if you are not Registered) or Fill username & Password (If you are already registered).
  4. Login with User Name, Date of Birth & Mobile No. etc.
  5. Now Apply for Advt. No. 28/UKSSSC/2020 Provided in Online OTR and Application Portal.
  6. Fill all required information in the form.
  7. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph, Signature and thumb impression (Maximum 50 KB).
  8. Make the fee payment and click on the submit button.
  9. Print the final application for future references.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

UKSSSC will conduct written exam and Steno/ Typing Test for the recruitment of  LT Assistant Teacher/ Personal Assistant in different government department. Below is the Exam Pattern for UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher 2020 Written Exam:

Type of Exam

Questions/ Marks

Duration

Written Exam (OMR)

100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark Each

2 Hours

Note:

  1. Questions will be asked in Hindi or English language from the topics - Teaching Aptitude, Pedagogy and Subject chosen by candidates.
  2. There will be negative marking of 1/4th
  3. Written Exam will be OMR Based.

UKSSSC LT ASSISTANT TEACHER 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR & OBC

45%

SC/ST

35%

So, candidates who want a government teaching job can apply for the UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Posts before 4th December 2020.

