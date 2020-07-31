UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Registration Begins @uksssconline.in: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Registration Begins @uksssconline.in: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is going to fill 142 Vacancies to the post of Accounts Clerk (Non-Gazetted and Permanent). In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc.

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS CLERK 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment was released on 27th July 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for Accounts Clerk Posts from 31st July 2020 to 14th September 2020.

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS CLERK 2020 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment Process:

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 27th July 2020 Online Application Opening Date 31st July 2020 Online Application Closing Date 14th September 2020 Last Date for Payment of Online Application Fee 16th September 2020 Written Exam December 2020

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS CLERK 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Below are the details of 142 Vacancies under UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment:

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS CLERK 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

Candidates Should be Minimum 18 years to Maximum 42 Years Old as on 01 July 2019.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Intermediate Level of Examination/ Equivalent from a recognized board in Commerce and should have a typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour.

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS CLERK 2020 Pay Scale

The Pay Scale for Accounts in Different Government Departments is Level-3 - Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Recruitment will consist of a Written Exam and Typing Test.

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Application Process

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Application Process will be conducted in online mode at its official website - sssc.uk.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for Accounts Clerk from 31st July 2020 to 14th September 2020. The online application fee can be paid till 16th September 2020 only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards & CSC Centre:

Category Application Fee For General Category Candidates / Uttarakhand OBC Category Candidates Rs. 300/- For Uttarakhand SC/ ST/ PH (Divyang) & EWS Category Candidates Rs. 150/-

Steps to fill UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Application Process:

Visit the official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link - OTR (One Time Registration). Register as a New User (if you are not Registered) or Fill username & Password (If you are already registered). Login with User Name, Date of Birth & Mobile No. etc. Now Apply for Advt. No. 27/UKSSSC/2020 Provided in Online OTR and Application Portal. Fill all required information in the form. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph, Signature and thumb impression (Maximum 50 KB). Make the fee payment and click on submit button. Print the final application for future references.

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

UKSSSC will conduct a written exam and Typing Test for the recruitment of Accounts Clerk in various government departments. Below is the Exam Pattern for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Written Exam:

Type of Exam Questions/ Marks Duration Written Exam (OMR) 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark Each 2 Hours

Note:

Questions will be asked from Commerce There will be negative marking of 1/4th Written Exam will be OMR

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR & OBC 45% SC/ST 35%

So, candidates with commerce background can apply for the UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Posts before 14th September 2020.