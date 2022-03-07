UKSSSC DV Dates 2022 Postponed for Assistant Teacher LT Post, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

UKSSSC has postponed the document verification schedule for the post of LT Assistant Teacher on its official website-sssc.uk.gov.in. Download postponement notice here.

UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponed: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has postponed the document verification schedule for the post of LT Assistant Teacher. UKSSSC was to conduct the document verification for the LT Assistant Teacher from 09 March 2022 onwards.

Now all such candidates who have qualified successfully for the LT Assistant Teacher DV round can download the UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement notice from the official website-sssc.uk.gov.in.

You can download the UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement notice Check Steps

Go to official website - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link 'पदनाम -सहायक अध्यापक(एल०टी०)परीक्षा के अभिलेख सत्यापन को स्थगित किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में(क्लिक करें)' available on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement notice. Download and save the UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement notice for future reference.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) was to conduct the document verification for the post of LT Assistant Teacher from 09 to 23 March 2022.

Candidates qualified in the written test conducted on 08 August 2021 are likely to appear in the document verification round for Assistant Teacher posts for different languages including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Math, Science, Arts, Commerce and others.

Now Commission has postponed the Document Verification scheduled till the further orders. Candidates can check the UKSSSC LT Teacher DV Dates 2022 Postponement notice directly from the link given below.