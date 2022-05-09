Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 has been released on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check UKSSSC Police Constable PET Date, Admit Card Download Link, and other details here. 

Created On: May 9, 2022 14:31 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 14:33 IST
UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022

UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 on its website. Candidates can download UKSSSC Police Constable PET 2022 from the official website of UKSSSC.i.e. uksssc.gov.in. 

According to the official announcement, UKSSSC Police Constable PET is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.uksssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'पदनाम -पुलिस आरक्षी के शारीरिक नापजोख व दक्षता परीक्षा  हेतु प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD)(क्लिक करें)' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to the login page. 
  4. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. 
  5.  UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Download  UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022

UKSSSC Police Constable PET Details

Candidates appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test are required to secure 50 Marks on each paper. The total number of questions in each section is 100 Marks. Candidates are required to score at least 50 in aggregate. Those who will be selected for the physical efficiency test will be called for a written test. The schedule for the same will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. According to the notice, the written test will be conducted in June 2022.

UKSSSC Police Constable Vacancy Details

A total of 1521 will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 785 vacancies are for Male Constable, 291 are for Constable (PAC/IRB) Male, and 445 are for firemen (Male and Female). Candidates can directly download UKSSSC Constable PET Admit Card by clicking on the above link. 

FAQ

How can I Download UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022?

Refer to the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the UKSSSC Police Constable PET Date 2022?

15 May 2022.

Is UKSSSC Police Constable PET Admit Card 2022 Released?

Yes.

