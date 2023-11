दिल्ली नर्सरी प्रवेश प्रक्रिया से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी

About the Expert Dr. Shradha Vasisht is the Founder of SabkiShiksha Foundation and its digital community SabkiShiksha YouTube channel, India’s one of the most trusted Educational platforms followed by more than 300000 families. She is well known for leaving her lucrative career to pursue her heart and deep dive into social entrepreneurship. Once an Assistant Professor in Delhi University, she is now dedicated to create valuable content to support parents from underprivileged communities in the admission of their wards. Through SabkiShiksha, lakhs of children have got admission in schools across India. She is an alumnus of Delhi University & Jamia Millia Islamia and Doctorate in Education & UGC-JRF qualified. She is recipient of many prestigious Awards including Best Initiative Award (For Grassroots Services) by Jagran Josh Education Awards 2022.