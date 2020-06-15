UP Assistant Teacher 69000 Bharti 2019-2020 to continue: Counselling Date to be announced soon; Check Updates

UP 69000 Teacher Bharti News: The Uttar Pradesh Government will soon resume the recruitment process to full 69000 vacancies under the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 or Sahayak Shikshak Bharti. The development comes after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court stayed the order passed by a bench on June 3, 2020 to halt the recruitment of assistant teachers. However, the high court directed the government that from the 69000 vacancy of Assistant Teachers, around 37, 339 vacancies will be filled of Shiksha Mitras who hold temporary jobs as of now. With this, the counselling process will soon begin for the rest of the posts. The UP Assistant Teacher Bharti Counselling Date will be notified soon.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Merit List containing the names of 67,867 candidates selected for the teacher recruitment out of the total 146060 candidates who passed the exam. The Online counselling was scheduled to begin from June 3, 2020; however, on the same day, the single bench of Allahabad High Court had put a stay on the recruitment process noting that the there is a dilemma and falsity in a few questions and answers of the exam held in January 2020.

The UP Examination Regulatory Authority (UPERA) filed 3 PILs in the high court to challenge this order of the High Court citing that this interim stay on recruitment process came on pleas filed by just 31 unsuccessful candidates without hearing from the successful candidates. These candidates have demanded marks for the questions that was confusing or wrong.

The High court has now given 10 weeks time to the candidates, who filed the plea, to reply to UPERA appeal.

Who are Shiksha Mitras?

Shiksha Mitras are the para teachers appointed by the Uttar Pradesh Government on an ad hoc basis for primary education due to the shortage of teachers.

What's Next?

The Court now awaits the response from the candidates who challenged the recruitment process. Post this, the UP Government will resume the selection process and will begin the counselling for the remaining posts after deducting over 37000 posts of Shiksha Mitras.

What is UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Counselling Date?

The UP Government will soon reveal the UP Assistant Teacher counselling date on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

