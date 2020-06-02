UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Final Merit List 2019-2020 released @upbasiceduboard.gov.in: Get District Allotment

UP 69000 Shikshak Bharti: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the District Allotment Merit List of the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 @upbasiceduboard.gov.in to fill 69000 vacancy in the Uttar Pradesh schools. The UP 69000 Teacher Merit List contains the list of candidates selected for recruitment out of the total 146060 passed candidates who qualified the exam. The Final Merit List contains names of 67,867 candidates out of total 69000 vacancies. The remaining 1,133 seats, reserved for ST Category candidates, are left vacant as those candidates fail to qualify the final process.

The selected candidates need to appear for the online counseling from June 3, 2020 to June 6, 2020. The merit list has been released after proper scrutiny of the applications received from May 27 to May 31, 2020. Check below the direct link on which candidates can download the final list.

Earlier on May 12, 2020, the UP Board released the UP 69000 Teacher Result 2019 in which 146060 candidates were decalred as passed. The revised answer keys of the exam have also been released @ atrexam.upsdc.gov.in by the board. A total of 4,09,530 candidates appeared for the exam on January 6, 2020 to fetch recruitment as assistant teacher in the Uttar Pradesh schools.

Let's have a look at the steps to check the merit list for the recruitment prepared by the UPBEB:

How to download UP 69000 Teacher Merit List 2019-2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website @upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "उ0प्र0 बेसिक .... अनंतिम चयन सूची"

Step 3: Check for your name in the PDF

Step 4: Download the list

What's next for candidates who appear on Merit List?