UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations 2020 started on Tuesday, 18 February, 2020. Around 30 lakh Class 10 students appeared for the Hindi exam on the first day. When asked about the difficulty level of paper, most of the class 10 students said that the paper was easy and everything was asked from within the syllabus. In this article, we are providing the UP Board Class 10 Hindi question paper. You may view or download the complete question paper in PDF format from the link provided below in this article.

A screen shot of the UP Board Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2020 is given below:

Download the complete paper from the following link:

Both high school and intermediate examinations of UP Board will end on March 6, 2020. For more updates on examinations and important preparation resources, visit UP Board Section of Jagran Josh.

