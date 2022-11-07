UP board class 12 Education syllabus 2022-23: Download the Education syllabus in PDF

UP board class 12 Education syllabus 2022-23: Download the latest syllabus of Education published by Uttar Pradesh Board of High school and Intermediate education in PDF format.

UP board class 12 Education syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has published the latest and updated syllabus of its secondary and higher senior secondary courses. The syllabus is available on the website of UPMSP. The syllabus for each subject can be downloaded separately. Alternatively, students can directly download the syllabus at Jagran Josh.

Uttar Pradesh Board of High school and Intermediate education provides a course on Education, code 134, to its senior secondary students. The course covers the basics of the art of education.

The Education paper for UPMSP students in 12th is conducted for 100 marks and the students get 3hours to answer it.

The syllabus is divided into two parts with multiple units in both parts.

The first part focuses on the development of modern academic ideologies. It has three units.

The second part focuses on educational psychology. This part also has three units.

Both parts carry equal weightage.

Imparting education is as crucial and complex as education itself.

The syllabus is also reduced by 30%. The list of deleted topics is attached below:

“Learning is not the product of teaching. Learning is the product of the activity of learners.” – John Holt

Education is not just what one reads and writes in textbook exercise. Rather education attained as that is only rot learning.

Education is, instead, connecting knowledge gained in class to life outside the school. This is what makes imparting education very tricky.

Teachers need to possess deep understanding about the very construction of knowledge. They have to enable learner’s knowledge construction, creating a fear-free atmosphere in their classrooms while addressing diversity and maintaining unbiased and sensitive inclusion, equity and quality.

Therefore , all candidates pursuing the course must study well and prepare to be the forebearers of education in their society.

All the best!