UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023: Download PDF 

UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023: Uttar Pradesh Board of Education has released the Geography model paper for the students appearing in its Class 12th Geography board exams 2023.

The model papers for all subjects are not yet out. However the board has already released the model papers for major subjects in each stream such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths in Science, Geography, History, Civics, Sociology and so on in Humanities stream and Accountancy, Economics, Business Studies etc. in Commerce. The model papers can be downloaded from the model paper section on the official website of UPMSP.

Click on the link below to access all the model papers of UP Board class 12th for 2022-23:

UP Board’s Geography model paper is for 70 marks. The time given to attempt the paper is 3 hours 15 minutes. Students must note that the remaining 30 marks are evaluated through project and practical works.

The model paper begins with the general instructions for students.

All questions are compulsory. Question Nos. 1 to 8 are Multiple Choice type questions. Question Nos. 9 to 16 are Very Short Answer type questions. Question Nos. 17 to 22 are Short Answer type questions. Question Nos. 23 to 24 are Long Answer type questions. Question Nos. 25 to 26 are map related type questions. Illustrate your answers with appropriate outline maps and diagrams.

The questions are divided as Multiple Choice questions, Very short answer questions, Short answer questions, long answer questions and map work questions along with the alternatives for visually impaired students.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023

Multiple Choice Type Questions

Choose the correct option in the following questions and write in your answer book:

Q-1 Which one of the following is not an approach to human geography?

(a) Regional Diversity

(b) Quantitative revolution

(c) Local Organization

(d) Exploration and description

Q-2 Which of the following scholars has given the concept of human development?

a) Prof. Amartya Sen

(b) Dr. Mehboob ul Haq

(c) Allen C Sample

(d) Ratzel

Very Short Answer type Questions

Q-9 Define human geography in Ratzel’s words.

Q-10 Where is demographic transition used?

Short Answer type Questions

Q-17 How is human geography related to other social sciences?

Q-18 Write any two differences between the push factor and the pull factor of migration.

Long Answer type Questions

Q-23 What are rural and urban settlements? Describe their characteristics.

OR

Describe the naturalization of humans.

Click on the link below to download the complete PDF for using it offline.

UP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023: Download PDF

Although to most people, geography might mean just knowing where important and famous places are and what they cultivate and eat and so on. However, Geography is much more than that. It is actually a complex relationship amongst an area’s Topography, Climate, Food Habits, Political history and much more.

The UP Board syllabus for class 12th Geography ensures that the students are able to understand this complex relationship in both Indian and global parameters. Thus, studying Geography will prepare the candidates to pursue geography for further education and professional endeavors.

All the best!