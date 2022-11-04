UP Board Class 12 Manovigyan Syllabus 2022-23: Download Psychology Syllabus in PDF

UP Board Class 12 Manovigyaan Syllabus 2022-23: Download the syllabus of Psychology, also known as Manovigyan, Syllabus in PDF format from Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 12 Manovigyan Syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the syllabus for its Manovigyan course. Psychology or Manovigyaan comes under course code 133 for the intermediate students pursuing Humanities in class 12th in Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

UPMSP comes under the governance of the Uttar Pradesh state government. Founded in the year 1921, UPMSP conducted its first set of exams in 1923. Today, the number of secondary schools recognised by the UP Board is nearly 22000.

According to the academic calendar of State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, the pre-boards would take place between 1st and 15th February whereas board practical examinations would be organised between 16th to 28th February, 2023 and the board examination would soon commence in March 2023.

This means that the candidates appearing for UP Board class 12 Manovigyaan 2022-23 have about three to four months to prepare themselves to pass with flying colours.

The UP Board Class 12 Manovigyan (Psychology) exam is conducted for 100 marks.

Three hours is given to complete the answers.

The minimum passing marks is 33.

There are a total of nine units in the syllabus.

As far as the suggestion for resources and textbooks go, UPMSP has not prescribed any particular resource or textbook. It is left to the school head and subject teachers to decide on a suitable textbook that would aptly help and guide the candidates.

Here's the list of topics that have been deleted from UP Board Psychology Syllabus 2023. The board took this decision to facilitate the students who had to cope in the pandemic with changing modes of education.

Psychology is a vast and dynamic field with a platter of exciting opportunities and specialisations one can opt for.

Therefore, students must pay attention to this subject for its immense potential and score well.

All the best!