UP Police Constable Eligibility 2022: Check Physical Standard, Syllabus and Exam Pattern

UP Police Constable Eligibility 2022: If you willing to secure a job as a Constable in Uttar Pradesh Police Department, then you are on the right path.Here we have shared lots of information about UP police Constable posts.Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a tender notice for the recruitment of 26382 Police Constable and Fireman posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

All candidates who are 10th, 12th pass, are going to get a golden opportunity. According to media reports, UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 notification is going to be released soon. Complete information related to Up Police Constable Eligibility,Physical Standard, Syllabus and Exam Pattern can be seen below. The selection process comprises Written Exam, Document Verification and Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Test and Final List.

UP Police Constable 2022 Selection Process:

The selection process of the UP Police Constable post will be of four stages, 1st is Written Examination, Second is Document Verification, third is Physical Measurements Test, and fourth stage is Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates who clear all the stages in the selection process will be considered eligible for the post.

Four Stages of UP Police Constable Posts Selection Process :

• Written Exam

• Document Verification and Physical Standards Test

• Physical Efficiency Test

• Medical Test and Final List

Below you can get details information for above stages, Let's take a look:

Written Exam for UP Police Constable Posts:

In written exam, there will be multiple choice questions of 300 marks.The exam can be computer-based or pen-paper based, which is informed at the time of issue of notification.It is to be noted that, there will be negative marking in the exam, so be carefull while answering the questions. UP Police Constable written test will be of 300 marks in which total 150 objective type questions will be there.Below you can check Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Total Marks General Knowledge 38 Questions 76 Marks General Hindi 37 Questions 74 Marks Numerical Ability 38 Questions 76 Marks Mental Ability / IQ / Reasoning Ability 37 Questions 4 Marks Total 150 Questions 300 Marks

Document Verification and Physical Standards Test (Qualifying in nature)

Candidates who will clear the first stage (written exam) will be called for document verification phase and physical standards test.

Physical Standard for Male Candidates:

Minimum height:

General/OBC – 168 cm

SC/ST – 160 cm

Chest:

General/OBC – Normal: 79 cm and Expanded: 84 cm

SC/ST – Normal: 77 cm and Expanded: 82 cm

Note: Candidates must be able to expand his chest by 5 cm at least.

Physical Standard for Female Candidates:

Height:

General/OBC – 152 cm

SC/ST – 147 cm

Weight: 40 kg

Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying in nature)

Eligible candidates who will clear document verification and physical standards test will be called for physical efficiency test.

For Male candidates:

Need to cover 4.8 km in 25 minutes by running

For Female candidates:

Need to cover 2.4 km in 14 minutes by running

After the last stage (physical efficiency test), a final merit list will be prepared buy the UP Police Selection Board on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the written exam.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2022:

General Knowledge: There will be 38 Questions from this section.For solving the questions of this section,you will have to complete below topics:

• General Science

• Indian History

• Indian Constitution

• Indian Economy

• Indian Culture

• Indian Agriculture

• Trade and Commerce

• Population, Environment and Urbanization

• Indian and World Geography & Natural Resources

• Education, culture and social practices of Uttar Pradesh state

• Revenue, police and general administrative arrangements in Uttar Pradesh

• Human rights

• Internal security and terrorism,

• Relations between India and its neighboring countries

• Contemporary subjects of national and international importance

• National and international organizations

• Demonstrations and its impact

• Cyber crime

• Demonetization and its impact

• Goods and services Tax

• Awards and honors

• Countries / Capitals / Currencies

• Important days

• Discoveries

• Books and its author

• Social Media Communication

General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी): There will be 37 Questions from this section.

• हिन्दी और अन्य भारतीय भाषायें

• हिन्दी व्याकरण का मौलिक ज्ञान- हिन्दी वर्णमाला

• तद्भव-तत्सम

• पर्यायवाची

• विलोम

• अनेकार्थक

• वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द

• समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द

• अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना

• लिंग

• वचन

• कारक

• सर्वनाम

• विशेषण

• क्रिया

• काल

• वाच्य

• अव्यय

• उपसर्ग

• प्रत्यय

• सन्धि

• समास

• विराम-चिन्ह

• मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां

• रस

• छन्द

• अलंकार आदि

• अपठित बोध

• प्रसिद्ध कवि

• लेखक एवं उनकी प्रसिद्ध रचनायें

• हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार

• विविध

Numerical and Mental Ability:There will be 38 Questions from this section. You will deeply have to go through below topics to crack UP Police Constable Written Test:

• Numerical Ability

• Number System

• Simplification- Decimals and Fraction

• Highest common factor and lowest common multiple

• Ratio and Proportion

• Percentage

• Profit and Loss

• Discount

• Simple interest

• Compound interest

• Partnership— Average, Time and work

• Time and Distance

• Use of Tables and Graphs

• Mensuration

• Arithmetical computations and other analytical functions

• Miscellaneous



Educational Qualification for UP Police Constable Posts:

Candidates must have passed 12th Class from a Recognized board in Uttar Pradesh or Central Boards. Candidates must be between the age of 18-27 Years.