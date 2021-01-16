UP Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2021 Today @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, Check ARO and Other Posts Prelims Call Letter Updates Here

UP Vidhan Sabha Admit Card 2021: UP Vidhan Sabha is going to release the admit card of preliminary written test for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) under Group B & Group C Category today i.e. on 16 January 2021 at 5 PM on its official website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

Candidates who have applied for the posts can check UP Vidhan Admit Card Download Link Updates

As per the official website - “For the recruitment of vacancies of Group 'B' and 'C' in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Preliminary Examination of Advertisement Number- 1/2020 is proposed to be held on two Shifts on 24 January 2021 (Sunday)”.

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check exam pattern and syllabus of the exam

UP Vidhan Sabha Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Candidates who will qualify in the UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam.

UP Vidhan Sabha Vacancy Details

Editor - 1 Post

Counter Report -4 Posts

Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts

Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts

Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts

Admin - 1 Post

Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post

Indexer- 1 Post

Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts

Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post

UP Vidhan Sabha had invited application for the recruitment of vacant posts under Group B and Group C in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat till from 08 December 2020 to 12 January 2021