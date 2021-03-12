UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Released @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, Download RO, ARO, Security Assistant and Other Posts Typing Test Call Letter @uplegisassembly.gov.in

UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. Candidates who have qualified for UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test 2021 can now download the admit cards through the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha.

UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test 2021 for Assistant Review Officer Posts is scheduled to be held on 14 March 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 11 AM) and Afternoon (12 PM to 1 PM while Assistant Private Secretary Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 March 2021 in a single session. i.e. Morning (10.00 AM to 11.00 PM). Counter Report is scheduled to be held on 15 March 2021 in the second shift. i.e. 12 PM to 1 PM while the PET for Security Assistant (Male) will be held on 16 March (10 AM to 1 PM) and Female (2 PM to 5 PM).

As per the schedule released on the official website, The typing and physical efficiency test admit cards for the aforementioned posts will be uploaded today.i.e. 12 March 2021 till 6 PM. The candidates can now check their admit cards by using their credentials on the login page.

How and Where to Download UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha.i.e.uplegisassembly.gov.in. Click on Applications are Invited for Vacant Posts in U.P. Vidhan Sabha Secretariat-2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter User Id, Password and Click on the submit button. Download UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021 RO, ARO, Security Assistant and Other Posts and save it for future reference.

Download UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021 RO, ARO, Security Assistant and Other Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 87 vacancies of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. The candidates can directly download UP Vidhan Sabha Typing Test Admit Card 2021 RO, ARO, Security Assistant and Other Posts by clicking on the above link.