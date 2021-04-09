UPMRC Admit Card 2021 Out: LMRC UP Metro Hall Ticket for AM, SCTO and Maintainer Posts @lmrcl.com

UPMRC Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corpoartion (LMRC) or UP Metro has recently released the admit card of online exam for various posts. Candidates can download UP Metro Admit Card, from the official website of UPMRC -

UPMRC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download LMRC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPMRC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UPMRC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UMPRC - cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1139/ASM/WebPortal/5/index.html Click on the link - 'Click here to download your Admit Card' Now, enter your 'User ID' and 'Date of Birth' and click on 'Login' Button Download UPMRC AM SCTO Maintainer Admit Card

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager, Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical) and Maintainer (S & T) is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2021 (Saturday)

All those candidates who have applied for UPMRC Recruitment 2021 can download UP Metro Admit Card, once released. Candidates must carry their LMRC Admit Card along with ne passport Size Photograph (Same as in the application form) and a valid photo identity Card such as Passport, Driving License, Voter D, Adhaar Card Pan Card or any other valid photo identity proof (same as mentioned in the Application Form) at the centre.

UPMRC Exam will be conducted at various cities including Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Varanasi.

UPMRC Exam Pattern

There will be objective type MCQs on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English language, General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of the discipline Assistant Manager and Station Controller cum Train Operator - 140 Questions 140 2 hours Maintainer - 120 Questions 120

There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer

Question paper will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi.

UP Metro had published the recruitment notification for filling 292 vacancies in the month of March 2021. Online applications were invited from 11March 2021 to 02 April 2021.