UP Metro to recruit 292 Vacancies for Assistant Manager, Station Controller and Other Posts, Check Application Process, Age Limit & Details Here

UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) is going to hire 292 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO, Maintainer Civil, Maintainer Electrical, Maintainer S & T as per latest updates. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 3, 2021 20:38 IST
UPMRC UP Metro Various Post 2021
UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) is going to hire 292 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO, Maintainer Civil, Maintainer Electrical, Maintainer S & T as per latest updates. Candidates holding the requisite qualification will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 March 2021 to 2 April 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded on 10 March at the official website.  All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 April 2021

UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager (Operation) - 6 Posts
  • Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO - 186 Posts
  • Maintainer Civil - 24 Posts
  • Maintainer Electrical - 52 Posts
  • Maintainer S&T - 24 Posts

UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Manager (Operation) - Bachelor Degree in Related Stream.
  • Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO - Candidates holding Polytechnic Engineering Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication are eligible to apply.
  • Maintainer Civil - Candidates holding Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Fitter are eligible to apply.
  • Maintainer Electrical -Candidates holding Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Electrical are eligible to apply.
  • Maintainer S&T - Candidates holding Class 10 (High School) with ITI Certificate in Electronics / Mechanic are eligible to apply.

UPMRC Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 21 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here - to active on 10 March

UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 10 March

Official Website

How to apply for UPMRC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  1. General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 590/-
  2. SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 236/-

 

 

