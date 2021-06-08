UPMRC Result 2021 for SCTO Out: LMRC UP Metro Exam Result for Maintainer and Other Posts Soon @lmrcl.com

Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corpoartion (LMRC) or UP Metro has released the result of online exam for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO). Details Here

UPMRC Result 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corpoartion (LMRC) or UP Metro has released the result of online exam for the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO). Candidates who appeared in UP Metro Exam on 17 April 2021, can download UPMRC Result from the official website - lmrcl.com.

UPMRC Result Link is given below . The candidates can download UPMRC SCTO Result, directly, through the link below:

UPMRC Result 2021 Download for SCTO

It is to be noted that, the result for Maintainer (Civil), Maintainer (Electrical) and Maintainer (S & T) shall be released soon on the official website. However, there is no official update regarding the result.

UPMRC Assistant Manager (Operation) Exam was postponed which was scheduled on 17 April due to some technical glitch. New date will be advertised in due course of time.Candidate will be informed through email for new date for Assistant Manager (Operation) Assessment.

LMRC Answer Key was released on 20 April 2021 and the objections were invited from 21 April 2021 to 25 April 2021 through online mode.Now, all candidates who had appeared in UP Metro Exam are waiting for their results

UPMRC Recruitment is being done for filling up 292 vacancies for the said posts. UPMRC applications were invited from 11 March 2021 to 02 April 2021 on official website.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the result.