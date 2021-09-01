UPPCL Admit Card 2021 Released @upenergy.in for AE & Assistant Accountant Posts, Download Here

UPPCL Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Check Direct Link Here.

UPPCL Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant against the advertisement 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil against advertisement number 08/VSA/2020/AE/Civil on its website. All those who applied for the aforementioned exam can download their computer-based exam call letters through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

The dates and time for the exam are mentioned on the admit card. The candidates can download UPPCL AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the Vacancy/Results Tab available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog or DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL" AGAINST ADVT. NO.08/VSA/2020/AE/CIVIL. A login window will be opened. Enter User Id, Password and click on the login button. The UPPCL Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download UPPCL AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021

This drive is being to recruit 44 vacancies out of which 33 are for Assistant Accountant and 11 are for Assistant Engineer Posts. Candidates can download UPPCL AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of CBT and Personal Interview. The candidates can download UPPCL AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.