UPPCL JE Admit Card 2019-20 Released @upenergy.in, Download Here

UPPCL JE Admit Card 2019-20 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), today i.e. on 21 January 2020. All candidates, who have applied for Online Exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil, can download UPPCL admit card from the official website www.upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Admit Card Download Link is available below in this article. Candidates can also download their admit card by login into the link by providing their USER ID and Password.

UPPCL JE Admit Card Download 2019 - 20

There will be 150 questions from the Diploma Engineering Level, 20 questions from GK, 20 questions from Reasoning and 10 questions from Hindi. The total time given to complete the UPPCL JE Exam is 3 hours. The exam will be held at Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and NOIDA/Greater NOIDA.

Negative marking will be there for each wrong answer.

Candidate are advised to bring a passport size photograph and a valid photo identity card such as passport, driving license, voter id, aadhar card, pan card or any other photo identity proof along with their admit card.

How to Download UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020?

Go to official UPPCL website www.upenergy.in Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONINE EXAM(CBT) FOR THE POST OF"JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE)-CIVIL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. O8/VSA/2019/JE/CIVIL” A new window will open where you need to login in the link Download UPPCL Admit Card Take a print out for future use

UPPCL is conducting the online exam (Computer Based Test) for the recruitment to the post of 121 Junior Engineer (Trainee) under Civil cadre, against advertisement number O8/VSA/2019/JE/CIVIL.