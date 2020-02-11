UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020 for Re-Exam Released @upenergy.in, Download Here

UPPCL JE for Admit Card 2020 Re-Exam: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil on its official website www.upenergy.in. Candidates can also download UPPCL JE admit card from UPPSCL official website www.upenergy.in or by login into the link given below.

.Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 02 February 2020. Candidates can check UPPCL JE Civil Exam details such as date, time and venue on UPPCL Junior Engineer Admit Card.

UPPCL JE Admit Card Download Link 2020

UPPCL Junior Engineer exam will have 150 questions on Diploma Engineering Level, 20 questions on GK, 20 questions on Reasoning and 10 questions on Hindi. The time duration of the test is 3 hours. Negative marking will be there for each wrong answer.

Candidate should carry a passport size photograph and a valid photo identity card such as passport, driving license, voter id, aadhar card, pan card or any other photo identity proof along with their admit card.

How to Download UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020 ?