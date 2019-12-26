UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Online Application Closing Today @upenergy.in, Get Direct Apply Link Here

UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Online Application 2019 is closing today. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), upenergy.in. The online application was started on 5 December 2019.

In order to apply for UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) 2019 vacancy, candidates must be diploma holder in Civil Engineering from any recognised university or institution.

The UPPCL has issued the recruitment notification for Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) against a total of 31 vacancies.

UPPCL Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) 2019 Vacancy Summary

Commencement of submission of online application for UPPCL Recruitment 2019: 5 December 2019

Last date for submission of online application for UPPCL Recruitment 2019: 26 December 2019

Submission of application fee cum processing charges through challan (Offline): 5 to 26 December 2019

The tentative date for computer-based test: First Week of February 2020

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) – 31 Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Age Limit - 21 years of age and not more than 40 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Salary for Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Posts – Pay Matrix Level – 7 Rs. 44900/-

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Selection Criteria for Junior Engineer Trainee (Civil) Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test only. The CBT will be held at Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut Cities. The CBT will be of 3-hour duration with total 200 Marks and shall comprise of total 200 questions and shall comprise of total 200 questions.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Online Application Process

Interested candidate can apply for West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 26 December 2019. Candidates can refer to the UPPCL Recruitment 2019 Official Notification PDF for more details.