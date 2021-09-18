UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 300+ ARO, Camp Assistant Grade 3 and Assistant Accountant Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III Advt. No. 04/VSA/2021, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no. 05/VSA/2021 and Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the same through the online mode only.
This recruitment is being done to recruit 303 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for ARO, 49 are for Camp Assistant Grade 3 and 240 are for Assistant Accountant. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online applications for Camp Assistant Grade III Advt. No. 04/VSA/2021: 5 October 2021
- Commencement of submission of online applications for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no. 05/VSA/2021: 7 October 2021
- Commencement of submission of online applications for Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021: 8 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online applications for Camp Assistant Grade III Advt. No. 04/VSA/2021: 25 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online applications for Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021: 28 October 2021
- Exam Date: December 2021
UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Camp Assistant Grade III Advt. No. 04/VSA/2021 - 49 Posts
- Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no. 05/VSA/2021 - 14 Posts
- Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021 - 240 Posts
UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Camp Assistant Grade III Advt. No. 04/VSA/2021 - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India; Hindi Stenographer: 60 WPM, Computer Hindi Typing : 30 WPM
- Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no. 05/VSA/2021 - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Hindi Typing 30 WPM.
- Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021 - Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com in Any Recognized University in India.
UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download UPPCL Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - to active soon
How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before the last date. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notifications for details.
UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
- SC / ST : 826/-
- PH (Divyang) : 12/-
- Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan