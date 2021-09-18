UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 300+ ARO, Camp Assistant Grade 3 and Assistant Accountant Posts

How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before the last date. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notifications for details.

What are the important dates for UPPCL Camp Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit applications from 5 to 25 October 2021.

What are the important dates for UPPCL AA Recruitment 2021?

The candidates willing to apply for the posts of Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No. 06/2021 under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will be able to apply online from 8 to 28 October 2021.

What is the last date of online application submission for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

The last date for submitting the online applications for UPPCL ARO is 27 October 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the same through the online mode only. The applications for UPPCL ARO 2021 will start from 7 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for UPPCL Recruitment 2021?

This recruitment is being done to recruit 303 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for ARO, 49 are for Camp Assistant Grade 3 and 240 are for Assistant Accountant.