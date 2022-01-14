UPPCS PCS Mains 2021 Exam Date Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Details Here

UPPCS PCS Mains 2021 Exam has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Exam date and other details here.

UPPSC PCS main exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam notice regarding the conduct of UPPSC PCS main exam 2021 on its website. The commission has postponed the mains exam of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services which was to be held from 23 January 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021: Other details

UPPSC PCS Main exam will be conducted in three districts i.e. Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad. Those candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exam. Earlier, the UPPSC PCS Main exam was to be conducted on 23 January 2022, which has been postponed, and now it will be conducted from 28 January to 31 January 2022.

The date, time, and exam center along with roll number will be informed to the candidates through an e-admit card. The admit cards for UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam registration was started on 31st August 2021 and ended on 10th September 2021.

Download UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2021

