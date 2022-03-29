UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Link Here

UPPSC has released the admit card for the ACF RFO Main examination 2021 on its official website @uppsc.up.nic.in. Check how to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 steps, link and exam date details below here.

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for ACF/RFO from 03 April 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the mains exam round for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) can download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

In a bid to download the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth and Gender on the link available on the official website.

You can download the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on ‘ Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2021’ on the home page. Enter your Registration No.,Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Verification Code to the link available on the website. Download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a print out for future use.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Range Forest Officer (RFO) from 03 to 20 April 2022. Exam will be conducted in the exam centers located in Prayagraj.