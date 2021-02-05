UPPSC AE Result 2020-21 Out: Download Combined State Engineering Service Selection List for Interview @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC AE Result 2020-21: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the list of selected candidates in the written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer and Assistant Director under Combined State Engineering Service 2019. Candidates, who appeared in UPPSC AE Exam on 13 December 2020, can download UPPSC Engineering Service Result from the official website of UPPSC i.e. - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC AE Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPSC CSE Result, directlt, through the link below:

A total of 1284 candidates are qualified in UPPSC AE Exam 2020. All shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for interview. UPPSC AE Interview will be held on 22 February 2021 (Monday).

UPPSC had invited applications for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2019 for Assistant Engineering (Mechanical, Agriculture, Civil, Electrical, Water), 'B' Category Jalkal Engg, Factories, Boiler), Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Assistant Director Posts from 30 December 2019 to 27 January 2020. A total of 137605 applications were recived by the commission for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2019-20