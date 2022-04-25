UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download From Here

UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download UPPSC Answer Key from this page.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website. Candidates who appeared in UPPSC Assitant Professor Exam on 15 March 2022 can download UPPSC Answer Key from the official website -uppsc.up.nic.in. The admit card PDF is available till 29 April 2022.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download the answer key for A, B, C and D sections for Economics, History, Urdu, English, Mathematics, Science, Zoology, Philosophy, Geography, Physics, Psychology, Chemistry, Political Science, Botany, Commerce, Education, Sociology, Sanskrit and Hindi.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key Objection

The candidates having objections against any answers can submit their representation through offline mode to Exam Controller, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) by post or in person. The last date of submitting the application is 30 April 2022 upto 5 PM.

How to Download UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC Go to ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ Click on ‘SERIES A’ or ‘SERIES B’ or ‘SERIES C’ or ‘SERIES D’ Download UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key PDF

UPPSC had published a notification for recruitment for 128 Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education, UP, Under Advt . NO. 02/2020-2021.