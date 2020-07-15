UPPSC Assistant Registrar Result 2020 Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check UPPSC Final Result 2020 Here

UPPSC Assistant Registrar Result 2020 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates appeared in UPPSC Assistant Registrar Exam 2020 can check the final list of selected candidates on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had conducted UPPSC Assistant Registrar 2020 Interview from 30 June 2020 to 4 July 2020 at various exam centres. In which, a total of 21 candidates appeared and all of them have successfully provisionally selected for the appointment to the post of Assistant Registrar. Candidates can check the UPPSC Assistant Registrar Result 2020 Directly by clicking on the below link or by visiting the official website.

All those candidates who have been selected for UPPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2020-21 are advised to appear for document verification on the scheduled time and date. Otherwise, their candidature will be rejected. The commission will soon release UPPSC Assistant Registrar Final Marks on its website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Download UPPSC Assistant Registrar Result 2020

Official Website

The commission had conducted UPPSC Assistant Registrar Mains 2020 Exam on 19 June 2020. Candidates can directly download the result by clicking on the hyperlink provided in this article. This list will remain active till 14 August 2020 on the official website.

