NBE Recruitment 2020: 90 Vacancies for Senior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply @natboard.edu.in

NBE Recruitment 2020: National Board of Exams (NBE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Assitant, Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts. Candidates holding requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode. The applications for the aforesaid posts have been started at natboard.edu.in.

NBE Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be opened till 31 July 2020 to fill up 90 vacancies of senior assistant, junior assistant and other posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of recruitment exam which is scheduled to be held on 31 August 2020 at various exam centres. The timing and date for the exam will be communicated to the candidates.

In this article, the candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, exam pattern, salary and other essential detail that a candidate requires to fill up the application form. Let’s have a look.

ADVERTISEMENT No.: 21005/RECT/2020

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 July 2020

Opening date of online application: 11 July 2020

Last date of online application: 31 July 2020

Exam Date: 31 August 2020

NBE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant - 18 Posts

Junior Assistant - 57 Posts

Junior Accountant - 7 Posts

Stenographer - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant - Degree from recognised University/Board.

Junior Assistant - Candidate must have passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University recognised by Central/State Govt./UT Administration/Education Authority.

Junior Accountant - Candidate must have a Bachelor Degree with Maths or Statics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognised University.

Stenographer - Candidate must be Senior Secondary (12th of 10+2) passed; Stenographic skill 80/30 W.P.M in Shorthand/Typing; Candidates will require to appear in the test in General English/Shorthand & Typing to be conducted by the Board.

Age Limit - below 27 years (Age relaxation as per GOI instructions / as decided by NBE Governing Body from time to time.)

How to apply for NBE Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 July 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Other Posts