Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Recruitment 2020: 512 vacancies for Asst Foreman & Technician posts, Applications starting from 3 Aug

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Ltd has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th along with a diploma in the concerned field can apply on the aforesaid posts.

A total of 512 vacancies have been notified for the post of Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts under Northern Coalfields Limited. NCL Recruitment 2020 Online Application is starting from 3 August 2020 and the application will end on 25 August 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts at ncl.in. In this article, we have provided Educational Qualification, Experience, Pay Scale, Experience and all other essential details that a candidate a need to apply for an online application. Let’s have a look.

Advertisement Number:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 25 August 2020

Exam Date: will be intimated

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade C - 07 Posts

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade C - 72 Posts

Technician Fitter (Trainee) Cat. III - 149 Posts

Technician Electrician (Trainee) Cat. III - 174 Posts

Technician Turner (Trainee) Cat. III - 19 Posts

Technician Machinist (Trainee) Cat. III - 08 Posts

Technician Welder (Trainee) Cat. II- 83 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Technician and Assistant Foreman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade C, Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade C - Matriculate or equivalent from a recognized Board and Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3-year course) in the concerned subject of Engineering from an institute recognized by the Government.

Technician Fitter (Trainee) Cat. III, Technician Electrician (Trainee) Cat. III, Technician Turner (Trainee) Cat. III, Technician Machinist (Trainee) Cat. III, Technician Welder (Trainee) Cat. II- Matriculation & ITI from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Selection Process for Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and merit.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Online Application Link - to be active on 3 Aug

How to apply for NCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at ncl.in on or before 25 August 2020. Candidates will have to follow the steps while applying. Such as:-

Step1: Registration

Step2: Fee payment

Step3: After completing the first two steps of Registration and Fee payment, candidates have to click on the link for a particular position in the current opening section, which will open a blank application form; candidates have to make all relevant entries incomplete as required.

Step4: After filling all the required fields, the candidate has to ensure that the data furnished by him/ her is correct and then only he/she can submit the form is since once the form is submitted no change is allowed in the later stage.

Candidates are advised to keep the print out of the online application filled with them for future references.

Application Fee for Assistant Foreman and Technician Posts