UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020: Apply Online Form Available for Block Education Officer Posts @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020 Online Form: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Online Form details for the Block Education Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Block Education Officer (BEO) Mains Exam can check the details to apply online for BEO Mains Exam available on the official website of UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the details of the apply online process for the Block Education Officer Mains Exam has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can apply online for the BEO Mains Exam with the help of official website of commission on or before 12 November 2020.

After filling the online form for the Block Education Officer Mains Exam 2020, candidates will have to send the hard copy of the application form with the essential documents till 23 November 2020 to the address mentioned in the notification.

All such candidates who have qualified in the Prelims Exam for the Block Education Officer Posts can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020 Apply Online Form Details





How to Download: UPPSC BEO Mains Exam 2020 Apply Online Form Details