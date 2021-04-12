UPPSC PCS 2020 Result Out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates List

UPPSC PCS 2020 Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 Services Exam 2020. Candidates can download UPPSC Result from the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2020 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPSC PCS Result, directly, through the link below:

UPPSC PCS 2020 Result Download Link

A total of 476 candidates are recommended against 487 vacancies of UPSC PCS 2020

UPPSC will soon upload the marks and cut-off of the candidates on its website or in the daily newspapers..

How to Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Result ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the the link - ‘LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2020’. Download UPPSC PCS Result PDF 2020 Check Roll Number, Name, Category and Marks of the candidates

The commission had announced the result of written exam on 20 March 2021 in which, 845 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round. UPPSC PCS Interview was conducted from 01 to 08 April 2021 in two sessions.