UPPSC Recruitment 2020 for Regional Inspector Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Regional Inspector (Technical). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Regional Inspector Recruitment 2020 on official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in from 03 November 2020 to 28 November 2020

The recruitment shall be done on the basis of Regional Inspector (Technical) Exam 2020. More details on UPPSC Regional Inspector Vacancy such as eligibility, salary, applications are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 03 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 28 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee: 03 December 2020

UPPSC Regional Inspector Vacancy Details

Regional Inspector (Technical) - 28 Posts

Regional Inspector Salary:

Pay Scale : Matrix level - 7 , Rs. 44900-142400/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Regional Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed the High School Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto: and

A Diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) or A diploma in Mechanical Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education (3 years course) or Any qualification in either of the above disciplines declared equivalent, by the Central Government or State Government: and

Working experience of at least one year in a reputed automobile workshop which is undertakes repairs of both light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engine and

Must hold a driving license authorizing him to drive motor cycle, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles

Must have thorough knowledge of Hindi language written in Devanagari script

Age Limit:

21 years to 40 years as on 01 July 2020

Selection Process for UPPSC Regional Inspector Posts

The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

How to Apply for UPPSC Regional Inspector Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 03 November to 28 November 2020.

UPPSC Regional Inspector Notification PDF

Instruction

UPPSC Regional Inspector Online Application



Application Fee:

Unreserved/OBC/Economically weaker Sections/ - Exam fee Rs. 200/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- = Rs. 225/-

SC/ST - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- = Rs. 105/-

Handicapped - Exam fee NIL + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- = Rs. 25/-

Ex-Service Man - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- = Rs. 105/-