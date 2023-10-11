UPPSC RO ARO Online Form 2023: OTR Login, Application Starts From October 9 at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO notification of 411 vacancies at upsc.up.nic.in to recruit candidates for Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari post for Uttar Pradesh state. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from October 9, 2023, till November 9, 2023.
Check the article below for the UPPSC RO ARO online application, important dates, application fees and more.
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023: Overview
As per the latest notice released by the UPPSC, the candidates will be able to apply online for RO ARO from October 9, 2023, till November 9, 2023. Below we have mentioned all the important dates and information regarding the UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPPSC RO ARO
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
411
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh, India
|
UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date
|
October 9, 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Application Start Date
|
October 9, 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online Last Date
|
November 9, 2023
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 Link
On the UPPSC's official website, a link to the UPPSC RO ARO application online form is available. The UPPSC RO ARO 2023 online form must be submitted by November 9, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct apply online link provided below to submit the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikar application.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023
Check UPPSC RO ARO notification
UPPSC RO ARO Vacancy
UPPSC has announced a total of 411 vacancies for RO ARO posts through the official notification. Check the below to know about the detailed vacancy
|
Department
|
Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
U.P. Secretariat
|
Samiksha Adhikari
|
322
|
U.P. Public Service Commission
|
Samiksha Adhikari
|
9
|
Board of Revenue, U.P.
|
Samiksha Adhikari
|
3
|
U.P. Secretariat
|
Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari
|
40
|
Board of Revenue, U.P.
|
Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari
|
23
|
U.P. Public Service Commission
|
Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari
|
13
|
U.P. Public Service Commission
|
Sahayak Samiksha
|
1
UPPSC RO ARO Application Fees
The fees to fill out the UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 vary as per the category. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 125 whereas the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 65
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
125
|
SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-serviceman
|
65
UPPSC RO ARO Salary
The salary of UPPSC RO ARO 2023 selected candidates will be between Rs. 44900-142400 Level 7 to 47600-151100 level along with other components and allowances
|
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Salary
|
Post Name
|
Pay Level
|
Salary Range
|
Review Officer (RO)
|
Level 8
|
Rs.47,600 to R.1,51,100
|
Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Level 7
|
Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,400
UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit
The candidates who are going to apply for the posts should be between 21 years and 40 years of age. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms.
What are the documents needed to fill UPPSC RO ARO application form 2023?
While filling out the UPPSC RO ARO application candidates need to carry certain documents and a valid phone number and email ID. We have listed the documents below
- Valid Phone Number
- Valid Email ID
- Photograph (in the prescribed format)
- Signature (in the prescribed format)
- Marksheets of educational qualification
- Other required documents
Steps to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO
The UPPSC RO ARO application is been divided into three steps process like registration of candidates, application form filling and application fees. Below we have listed the steps to fill out the application form
Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Apply Online button
Step 3: Click on link in front of “Recruitment Advertisement for Samiksha/Samiksha Adhikari 2023”
Step 4: Click on the application form button
Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and start registering with the required details
Step 6: After registration a new application number will be generated keep this for future reference
Step 7: Now login with the application number and fill in the remaining details
Step 8: Pay the required fees and submit the application
Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference
How to Get OTR Number for UPPSC
UPPSC uses OTR (One Time Registration) services to facilitate applicants to file online application form in many recruitment/advertisements without entering the details. Applicants can update their details under various categories on OTR portal. Students can their details anytime anywhere after providing their registration number and password. The steps to get the OTR Number are listed below
Step 1: Visit the official website of the - UPPSC OTR.
Step 2: On the home page - click on the new registration button.
Step 3: Provide the details like the Applicant's Name, Email and mobile Number, Photograph, Signature, Gender and category, Father's Name and Mother's Name, Date of Birth, Applicant Domicile of State
Step 4: Once you are done click on the submit button and the registration number will be sent to your email and phone number
