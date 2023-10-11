UPPSC RO ARO Online Form 2023: OTR Login, Application Starts From October 9 at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Online Application 2023: The UPPSC RO ARO application for 411 Samisksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari form October 9. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 9 at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check here application form link, fees, important dates and more.

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO notification of 411 vacancies at upsc.up.nic.in to recruit candidates for Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari post for Uttar Pradesh state. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from October 9, 2023, till November 9, 2023.

Check the article below for the UPPSC RO ARO online application, important dates, application fees and more.

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023: Overview

As per the latest notice released by the UPPSC, the candidates will be able to apply online for RO ARO from October 9, 2023, till November 9, 2023. Below we have mentioned all the important dates and information regarding the UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 Particulars Details Exam Name UPPSC RO ARO Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Total Vacancies 411 State Uttar Pradesh, India UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date October 9, 2023 UPPSC RO ARO Application Start Date October 9, 2023 UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online Last Date November 9, 2023 Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 Link

On the UPPSC's official website, a link to the UPPSC RO ARO application online form is available. The UPPSC RO ARO 2023 online form must be submitted by November 9, 2023. To avoid any last-minute internet connectivity obstacles, candidates who are eligible and interested should submit the application form before the deadline. They can use the official website or the direct apply online link provided below to submit the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikar application.

UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 Apply Online Link

Check UPPSC RO ARO notification

UPPSC RO ARO Vacancy

UPPSC has announced a total of 411 vacancies for RO ARO posts through the official notification. Check the below to know about the detailed vacancy

Department Post No. of Vacancies U.P. Secretariat Samiksha Adhikari 322 U.P. Public Service Commission Samiksha Adhikari 9 Board of Revenue, U.P. Samiksha Adhikari 3 U.P. Secretariat Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari 40 Board of Revenue, U.P. Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari 23 U.P. Public Service Commission Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari 13 U.P. Public Service Commission Sahayak Samiksha 1

UPPSC RO ARO Application Fees

The fees to fill out the UPPSC RO ARO Application Form 2023 vary as per the category. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 125 whereas the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 65

Category Application Fees General/OBC/EWS 125 SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-serviceman 65

UPPSC RO ARO Salary

The salary of UPPSC RO ARO 2023 selected candidates will be between Rs. 44900-142400 Level 7 to 47600-151100 level along with other components and allowances

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Salary Post Name Pay Level Salary Range Review Officer (RO) Level 8 Rs.47,600 to R.1,51,100 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Level 7 Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,400

UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit

The candidates who are going to apply for the posts should be between 21 years and 40 years of age. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What are the documents needed to fill UPPSC RO ARO application form 2023?

While filling out the UPPSC RO ARO application candidates need to carry certain documents and a valid phone number and email ID. We have listed the documents below

Valid Phone Number

Valid Email ID

Photograph (in the prescribed format)

Signature (in the prescribed format)

Marksheets of educational qualification

Other required documents

Steps to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO

The UPPSC RO ARO application is been divided into three steps process like registration of candidates, application form filling and application fees. Below we have listed the steps to fill out the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online button

Step 3: Click on link in front of “Recruitment Advertisement for Samiksha/Samiksha Adhikari 2023”

Step 4: Click on the application form button

Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and start registering with the required details

Step 6: After registration a new application number will be generated keep this for future reference

Step 7: Now login with the application number and fill in the remaining details

Step 8: Pay the required fees and submit the application

Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference

How to Get OTR Number for UPPSC

UPPSC uses OTR (One Time Registration) services to facilitate applicants to file online application form in many recruitment/advertisements without entering the details. Applicants can update their details under various categories on OTR portal. Students can their details anytime anywhere after providing their registration number and password. The steps to get the OTR Number are listed below

Step 1: Visit the official website of the - UPPSC OTR.

Step 2: On the home page - click on the new registration button.

Step 3: Provide the details like the Applicant's Name, Email and mobile Number, Photograph, Signature, Gender and category, Father's Name and Mother's Name, Date of Birth, Applicant Domicile of State

Step 4: Once you are done click on the submit button and the registration number will be sent to your email and phone number

Also Read,