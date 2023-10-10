UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: Apply For 635 Posts Online by 9 November

UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for 411 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. Interested candidates can apply online by November 8, 2023. Candidates have to appear for prelims, mains, and typing tests before joining the service.

This article will provide detailed insights into the UPPSC RO ARO 2023, covering aspects such as notification PDFs, eligibility criteria, syllabus, salary, and more.

UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2023: Overview

The UPPSC RO ARO has announced 411 vacancies for the position of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by November 9, 2023.

Below is the overview of the recruitment:

Post Name Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Recruiting body UPPSC Mode of application Online Selection process Prelims, Mains, Typing test Vacancies 411 Job Location Uttar Pradesh Last date of application November 9, 2023 Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 411 vacancies announced under UPPSC RO ARO recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

There are 411 vacancies for various posts for the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment. For a detailed vacancy list for various departments, check out the notification. Below is the summary of the vacancy list:

Post Name Vacancies Review Officer (RO) 334 Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 77 Total 411

What are the Application fees for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

GeneralOBC/ EWS: INR 125/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen: INR 65/-

PWD: I NR 25/-

How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the UPPSC RO ARO post:

Step 1: Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on ‘link/notification for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Etc., (General/ Recruitment) Examination-2023’ and you will be redirected to a different site

Step 3: Candidates now have to click on the apply link

Step 4: After that, fill up the form with all the academic and personal credentials and pay the application fee

Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 21-40 years Educational Qualification A graduate degree from a recognized college/ University

Note: Candidates can read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

What are the Selection Criteria for UPPSC RO ARO?

The selection process for UPPSC RO ARO is divided into three categories. They are as follows:

Prelims examination

Mains examination

Typing Test

What is the salary of a UPPSC RO ARO?

The pay scale of UPPSC RO ARO 2023 will be between Rs. 44900-151100 along with other components and allowances. The salary structure is given below: