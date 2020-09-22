UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections till Sep 28

UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Prelims Exam for the RO/ARO Posts can check set wise answer key on the official website by following the instructions given in this article-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the UPPSC, the Answer Key for the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Posts is available on its official website. Commission has conducted the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Posts on 20 September 2020. Candidates appeared in the Prelims exam can check the Answer Key for each sets i.e. A/B/C and D for the General Science and Hindi Subjects. The Answer key will be available on the official website till 27 September 2020.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer Key till 28 September 2020. Candidates can raise their objections in the prescribed format as given in the short notification on the official website. Candidates will have to attach the essential proof and other details with their objection as mentioned in the short notification.

All such candidates appeared in the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Exam can check their Answer Key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Answer Key 2020 ?