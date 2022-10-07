UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 (Released) at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the interview schedule for the Combined State Engineering Services on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined State Engineering Services on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Combined State Engineering Services from 17 October 2022 onward. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Combined State Engineering Services can download the State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Combined State Engineering Services from 17 October to 11 November 2022. Candidates who have passed in the written exam for the Combined State Engineering Services are able to appear in the interview round.

Earlier UPPSC has announced the list of qualified candidates in the written exam on its official website. A total of 870 candidates have been provisionally selected for the interview round for the Combined State Engineering Services exam 2021.

Candidates can download the UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 from the official website after following the steps mentioned below.

Process to Download: UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021

Click on the link-NOTICE REGARDING INTERVIEW OF COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM.2021 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 in a new window. Download and save the UPPSC State Engineering Services Interview Date 2021 for future reference.

Commission will release the details interview programme/schedule for the qualified candidates on its official website in due course of time. You are advised to be in touch with the official website for the same.