UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2023: Download Previous Year Papers for Prelims, Mains PDF

UPPSC PCS Question Paper: Download UPPSC PCS previous year question papers pdf for the past years for both prelims and mains exams. Candidates can solve the UPPSC PCS previous year question paper to understand the difficulty level, pattern of question asked, and gauge their performance.

UPPSC Question Paper 2023: PCS Previous Year Question Papers are an important study resource for the preparation of the exam. Solving UPPSC PCS previous year question papers will help you understand the actual exam format, difficulty level, weightage distribution, and type of questions often asked over the past years, as well as determine your own performance. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPPSC PCS question paper PDF for the past 5 years for the PCS examination. This will provide you with insights into the exam trend for both prelims and mains exams so that you can strategize your preparation accordingly.

Candidates can download the UPPSC paper PDF for Prelims and Mains for free here. With this, they can also download the latest UPPSC PCS previous year question paper 2022 for the mains exam, which was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ UPPSC PCS question papers to help you ace your exam preparation.

UPPSC PCS Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS question paper 2023 soon after the exam is concluded successfully. Solving previous papers will be beneficial for the aspirants because it provides insights into the recent trends and patterns of the questions being asked over the past few years.

Going by the difficulty level trend of the PCS examination as per the exam analysis, the exam has been found to be easy to moderate. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult. Practice UPPSC PCS previous year question papers and ace the exam in one attempt.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Question Papers PDF

Practicing UPPSC PCS previous year papers 2022 provides close insights into the mains exam. Here we have compiled the UP PCS previous year question paper for the prelims and mains exam that will be helpful for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. Also, it will help them analyse their preparation level.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Question Papers

The UPPSC PCS previous year question papers for General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT) can be downloaded through the links mentioned below. Candidates can download the UPPSC previous year question paper pdf prelims and mains of the exam and prepare accordingly.

UPPSC Question Paper Set (Prelims) Download Link Paper 1 Download Here Paper 2 Download Here

UPPSC PCS Previous Year Question Papers Mains 2022

Candidates can download the UPPSC previous year paper PDF for the Hindi, Essay, and General Studies (GS) papers of the main exam through the links shared below.

UPPSC Question Paper Download Link UPPSC PCS Essay Question Paper Download Here UPPSC PCS Hindi Question Paper Download Here UPPSC General Studies 1 Question Paper Download Here UPPSC General Studies 2 Question Paper Download Here UPPSC General Studies 3 Question Paper Download Here UPPSC General Studies 4 Question Paper Download Here

UPPSC Previous Year Paper 2021: Prelims & Mains PDF

Here we have compiled the UP PCS previous year question paper for 2021 for the prelims and mains exams to help aspirants prepare for the upcoming exam. Also, it will help them understand the recent exam trends and difficulty levels of all the shifts.

UPPSC Question Paper 2021 for Prelims

UPPSC Question Paper Set (Prelims) Download Link Paper 1 Download Here Paper 2 Download Here

UPPSC Mains Question Paper 2021

Paper Name PDF Link General Hindi Download Here General Studies-I Download Here

Benefits of Solving UPPSC PCS Previous Year Question Papers

There are various benefits to practicing previous years' question papers for the UPPSC PCS examination given below:

Previous years' question papers are one of the best tools to cover the exam pattern and syllabus, as they will help them understand the paper format that has been asked over the past years.

With the help of the UPPSC PCS question paper with solutions, candidates will be able to assess their preparation level and the weak areas that require improvement.

Practicing past year's papers will improve your question-solving speed along with accuracy during the examination.

You can also revise all the concepts quickly by solving the previous year's question paper in the last week of the preparation.

How to Attempt UPPSC PCS Question Paper?

The best way to practice the previous year's question paper for the UPPSC PCS exam is to solve them within a timer. Thus, one should download and take the printout of the previous year's question paper and then set a timer and then attempt questions one by one.

Once the timer stops, stop attempting the questions immediately and then compare your responses with the ones given in the answer keys. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect responses on the question paper. Also, it is advised to follow this step for every paper, analyze your weak points in the paper and improve the same, and then again solve the question paper in order to maximize your scores in the exam.

UPPSC PCS Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the prelims exam last year was easy to moderate. In brief, the number of questions and difficulty level for each subject was as follows: History and A&C (15, easy to moderate), Geography (22, moderate), Polity (18, easy), Economy (23, moderate), Environment & Ecology (5, easy), General Science (26, easy to moderate), and Current Affairs (National + International) (41, moderate).

UPPSC PCS Question Paper Pattern

The UPPSC PCS exam comprises two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. Candidates should be familiar with the exam pattern to get an insight into exam trends, weightage distribution, and marking schemes followed by officials. Have a look at the exam pattern of the UPPSC PCS prelims exam for reference purposes.