UPSC 2023 Vacancy: Highest in Seven Years, Apply Online, Check Previous Year Vacancy Details

UPSC 2023 Vacancy: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the UPSC Civil Service 2023 Preliminary Examination. This year the number of vacancies announced is the highest in seven years. Candidates can apply online for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 examination from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2023 Vacancy: The UPSC Civil Service 2023 Preliminary Examination notification has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. The number of vacancies announced by the UPSC is the highest in the last 7 years. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Examination from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in

This year the government has decided to fill up 150 vacancies of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the UPSC Civil Services 2023.

The application process has started and the last date to fill the application form is 21st February 2023 by 6 pm. The UPSC 2023 Preliminary Examination will be conducted on 28th May 2023.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the UPSC 2023 Vacancy. However, for more detailed information candidates may refer to the official notification.

Trends Before UPSC 2023 Vacancy

Year Number of Vacancies 2023 1,105 2022 1,022 2021 712 2020 836 2019 927 2018 812 2017 1058

As many as 1105 vacancies have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission for UPSC 2023 Vacancies. This year 150 more vacancies for the post of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), have been introduced by the commission.

How To Apply for UPSC Civil Services 2023 Prelims?

Candidates can apply for UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims examination by following these steps:

Go to the official website of website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in On the homepage there will be an exam notification section. Go to that section. Once we click on the exam notification, there appears an option to apply online. Under that section select Civil Service Part 1 registration. A list of instructions will appear. Read all of them carefully and click on okay. Now enter all the required details and submit the application form. Once the application form is submitted successfully, take a hard copy of the application form for further reference.

Candidates are advised to apply much before the deadline to avoid any last moment rush. The applications are accepted till 21st February 2023. No applications will be accepted after 6 pm on 21st February. As per the official notification, the e-admit cards shall be issued 3 weeks before the date of examination.