UPSC Result 2021: Candidate Misses By 11 Marks in His 6th Attempt- What To Do If UPSC Attempts Exhaust?

The UPSC 2021 Result has brought smiles to many faces but also tears to many. Rajat Sambhyal is one of those candidates who bid a teary goodbye to the UPSC CSE preparation after failing his 6th attempt and leaving the field with nothing. Check his story, the internet reactions and what to do if your attempts exhaust.

UPSC 2021 Results have been released by the Union Public Service Commission recently the last week of May 2022. This time UPSC Civil Services results were ruled by female candidates. Everyone was busy celebrating their success when a tweet by a young man who had lost this battle for the 6th & final time touched hearts. Rajat Sambyal wrote in his message that he listed the UPSC exam for the final time by just 11 marks. His tweet was not a mark of a lost battle though, and so was his spirit, which showed when he wrote, "10 years of hard work ended in ashes... And I still rise". The words were true of a warrior's spirit and echoed in many lost minds. Suddenly wishes started pouring for him and people not only consoled him but gave him the support he needed.

UPSC Result 2021: Rajat Sambyal's Story

Take a look at his tweet below.

10 years of hard work ended in ashes.

6 UPSC attempts over.

3 times prelims failed.

2 times mains failed.

In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

Thankyou all.I have got overwhelmed with the support and faith which all of you have shown to my tweet. It's great that circle of positive vibes generated. I have always believed in one line - " IT'S EITHER I WIN OR I WIN". This pic is of seat where i used to study in library. pic.twitter.com/Rlp7Oo3t4a — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) June 1, 2022

Rajat Sambyal posted his mark sheet that showed his score to be 112 on one paper, 84 on paper 2, and 110 on paper 3. He got 87 in Paper 4, 93 marks in Paper 5, 169 in Paper 6, and 138 in Paper 7. His written total got to be 793 in all. He scores a massive 149 marks on his personality test or UPSC Interview.

Those who have attempted UPSC CSE at any time were empathetic with Rajat's situation. He fell short of 11 marks only and could not qualify for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

UPSC Result 2021: What Did the Internet Say For Rajat Sambyal?

Rajat's tweet went viral on Twitter and people came up with all kinds of opinions. One of the users has mocked Rajat Sambyal saying, "Wastage of 10 yrs bro. U lost ur major part of your youth years in this pursuit. Atleast u could have worked or owned a business and made huge money."

Another said,

I guarantee, even one year of serious preparation changes your life and attitude. We learn a lot, a lot..!



Even serious UPSC aspirants are different from crowd.



He has not wasted, he invested. I am sure, he is far better place than he was 10 years ago.! — Ashiwani (@Ashiwani_kr) May 31, 2022

What happens now?

Since Rajat has lost all his attempts many have questioned what he would do. Trust me, when I tell you, it is the plight of millions of aspirants every year. Also, most of all, it is troubling Rajat more than you. So instead of mocking him or his choices, one can try to be sympathetic or can stay away from this. Before commenting, one needs to understand the seriousness with which every UPSC aspirant tries for this exam.

Rajat Sambyal's life like many other candidates with exhausted UPSC attempts would take a different direction. He needs to again give his all, work hard and tirelessly to cover up for the lost 10 years of his life.

There would be many who would be pulling him down and telling him, that his life is finished or his youth has ended but it is not so.

What To Do After All UPSC Attempts Exhaust?

Those with failed or exhausted UPSC attempts can take such career paths:

Apply for other Government exams: There are some government exams and initiatives which consider the candidates on the basis of their UPSC performance if they have failed. One can check the qualifications required there and begin their careers again. Try to work for a Non-Governmental Organization: Candidates who have appeared for UPSC CSE have extra knowledge about various subjects that are required for a well run NGO. One can use their services there. Fellowship programmes: It is never late to study more. Complete your post-graduation and pursue a doctorate programme to become a Professor and impart the knowledge you have gained over years. Plus, they earn well too. Teaching: It is the noblest job of all times. So, teachers like UPSC aspirants are needed because of the all round development a personality faces during the preparation for this exam. Just remember, the UPSC preparation never goes in vain.

So, the candidates are not out of choices at all even if their attempts at UPSC Civil Services are exhausted.

This year the Prime Minister even conveyed a message to those who failed in the Civil Services exam. He said, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."

Take a look at his tweet:

I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022



