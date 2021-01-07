UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Combined Defence Services Exam Call Letter Here

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for Combined Defence Services Exam 2021 (CDS 1 2020) on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for UPSC CDS 1 Exam can download UPSC CDS Admit Card from UPSC website - hupsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 Exam Admit Card , directly, through the link:

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Link

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link - ‘e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021’ flashing under ‘What’s New’ of the homepage. It will redirect to a new page where you need to click on the ‘Click Here’ link. Then, it will redirect to a new page where you are required to read all important instructions and click on ‘Yes’. Enter either your ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Registration ID’. Select Date of Birth and confirm random image Download UPSC CDS 1 Call Letter. In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - uscds-upsc@nic.in

It is mandatory for the candidate to take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the e-ADMITCARD and bring the same along with UPSC Admit Card.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Instructions

UPSC CDS 1 Exam will be conducted on 07 February 2021 (Sunday)

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Pattern:

There will be questions English, GK and Elementary Maths. Each section will be of 100 marks and 2 hours. There will be no GK section for Officer Training Academy Exam. Negative marking would be done for wrong answer

UPSC CDS 1 Selection

Selected candidates in the exam shall be called for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available

A total of 345 vacancies are available for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala— Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai for the year 2021.