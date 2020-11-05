UPSC CDS 2 2019 Cut Off Marks Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Combined Defence Services Final Result & Cut Off Marks Here

UPSC CDS 2 2019 Cut Off Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Cut Off Marks at its website. All such candidates appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2019 against the advt no. 10/2019-CDS-II can download the cut off marks through the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission has already announced the UPSC CDS 2 2019 Final Result on 2 November 2020 for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2020. Now, the cut off marks also have been uploaded at the official website. For the sake of candidates, we have provided the direct link of UPSC CDS 2 2019 Cut Off Marks in the given link.

As per UPSC CDS 2 Final Result, a total of 241 candidates have qualified in the written exam wherein Praveen has topped the exam. Prateek Kumar secured the rank on 2nd number. Md. Anisur Rahman secured his rank on number 3. Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 2019 Marks by clicking on the below link.

