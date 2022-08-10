UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsconline.nic.in: Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022: UPSC has released the Combined Defence Service Admit Card on its website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download it from below.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 is, now, available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The commission is conducting the Combined Defence Service Exam 2 on 04 September 2022. Students can download UPSC CDS Admit Card using the login details such as 'Registration Number' or 'Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'. They can check their exam time and venue on their individual admit card.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card Link is also available below:

Also See:

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card