UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022 Released @upsc.gov.in: Download Here, Exam on 4 September

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards to all the candidates who are appearing in UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 on 04 September 2022. So, candidates can download UPSC Admit Card from the official website of upsc i.e. upsc.gov.in. Jagran Josh has provided the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Link in this article below as well:

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given under the 'What'sNew' 'e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022'

Step 3: Now, go to 'Click Here' after which you are required to take a printout of the instructions and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: By entering your 'Registration ID' or 'Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth' you can download UPSC Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card

Note 1 : It is mandatory for the candidate to take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the e-ADMITCARD and bring the same along with this e-ADMITCARD to be permitted to enter the examination hall. Click Here for Exam Instructions

Note 2 : In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in