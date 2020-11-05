UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Combined Defence Service Answer Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key of Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam 2) on its official website. Candidates. Candidates can download UPSC Answer Key from official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can check the answers for the subjects including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics through the links:

Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Examination Tab’ given on the homepage and then on ‘Answer Keys’ from the drop-down Now, click on PDFs links for English, GK, Elementary Mathematics Subjects, against Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 Download UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key PDFs

Today, the commission has also announced the cut-off marks for CDS 2 Exam. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 Cut-Off through the link below:

UPSC CDS 2 Final result was announced on 2 November 2020. As per the result, a total of 241 candidates have qualified for UPSC CDS 2 .Praveen has topped the exam and Prateek Kumar secured the 2nd position in the rank.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam was conducted for admission to to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.