UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result Out @upsc.gov.in, Download Combined Defence Services 2 Result 2020 Here

UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result at its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA can download the result through the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result, 241 candidates have been qualified for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October 2020.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded at the official website. UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result is prepared on the basis on the basis of written test and SSB Interview. The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by the Army Head Quarter.

The commission will release UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Marksheets within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website of UPSC.

How and Where to Download UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Ctrl+F, Search Roll Number. Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 2 2019 OTA Result

