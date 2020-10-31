NCL Technician Recruitment 2020: 45 Vacancies Sr. Technical Officer, Technical Asst and Other Posts, Apply Online from 2 Nov @ncl.res.in

NCL Recruitment 2020: CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Senior Technical Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 December 2020.

Oct 31, 2020 18:56 IST
NCL Recruitment 2020
Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020
  • Last date for receipt of hard copy of applications: 31 December 2020

NCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Technical Officer - 2 Posts
  • Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - 1 Post
  • Technical Officer - 12 Posts
  • Technical Assistant - 10 Posts
  • Technician - 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Technical Officer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10th and holding ITI certificate in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

NCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Senior Technical Officer - 40 years
  • Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - 35 years
  • Technical Officer - 30 years
  • Technical Assistant, Technician - 28 years

NCL Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Senior Technical Officer - Pay Scale -Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2,08,700) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 1,00,136 Per Month
  • Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - Pay Scale Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 84, 360 Per Month
  • Technical Officer - Pay Scale Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)- Total Emoluments - Rs. 65, 096 Per Month
  • Technical Assistant- Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 52, 176/- Per Month
  • Technician - Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 29, 200/- Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

 NCL Technician Apply Online 2020 Form: to active on 2 November

Official Website

How to apply for NCL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Job Summary
NotificationNCL Technician Recruitment 2020: 45 Vacancies Sr. Technical Officer, Technical Asst and Other Posts, Apply Online from 2 Nov @ncl.res.in
Notification DateOct 31, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 2, 2020
CityPune
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization National Chemical Laboratory
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
