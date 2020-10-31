NCL Technician Recruitment 2020: 45 Vacancies Sr. Technical Officer, Technical Asst and Other Posts, Apply Online from 2 Nov @ncl.res.in

NCL Recruitment 2020: CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant, Senior Technical Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020

Last date for receipt of hard copy of applications: 31 December 2020

NCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Officer - 2 Posts

Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - 1 Post

Technical Officer - 12 Posts

Technical Assistant - 10 Posts

Technician - 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Technical Officer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10th and holding ITI certificate in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

NCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Senior Technical Officer - 40 years

Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - 35 years

Technical Officer - 30 years

Technical Assistant, Technician - 28 years

NCL Recruitment 2020 Salary

Senior Technical Officer - Pay Scale -Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2,08,700) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 1,00,136 Per Month

Senior Technical Officer/Fire Safety Officer - Pay Scale Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 84, 360 Per Month

Technical Officer - Pay Scale Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)- Total Emoluments - Rs. 65, 096 Per Month

Technical Assistant- Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 52, 176/- Per Month

Technician - Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200) - Total Emoluments - Rs. 29, 200/- Per Month

NCL Technician Apply Online 2020 Form: to active on 2 November

How to apply for NCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.