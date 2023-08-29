UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Important Topics and Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023: The UPSC CDS Maths syllabus 2023 is updated through the official notification PDF. Check out the latest UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023 through the official notification PDF. Candidates must check the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the weightage of sections, question pattern, marking scheme, and so on. Maths is one of the highest-scoring subjects.

Hence, revising the formulas and short trick rules and concepts of all the Maths topics is essential to maximize the qualifying chances in the exam. As per previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the UPSC CDS Maths section are of moderate level.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before appearing in the exam, candidates should download the official UPSC CDS Maths syllabus PDF link shared below to learn all the topics' basic concepts. Get the direct link to download the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus below:

UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus: Important Topics

In the Maths section of CDS, 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks in the written examination. Thus, aspirants should carefully check the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus before commencing the preparation. Check the topic-wise UPSC CDS Maths syllabus tabulated below.

CDS Elementary Mathematics Arithmetic Syllabus

The Arithmetic section of CDS Maths consists of Number systems, Elementary Number Theory, and other basic concepts as listed below:

Number Series (Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real Numbers)

Basic Operations (Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division)

Square Roots, Cube Roots, Decimal Fractions

Unitary Method

Number System (Divisibility Rule, Number of Factors, etc.)

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Percentage

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Variation

Division Algorithm

Multiples and Factors

Factorisation

Theorems

HCF and LCM

Euclidean Algorithm

Logarithms to Base 10

Laws of Logarithms

Use of Logarithmic Tables

CDS Elementary Mathematics Algebra Syllabus

The CDS Maths syllabus for Algebra is listed below:

Simple Factors

Remainder Theorem

Polynomials

Solutions of Quadratic Equations

Quadratic Equation and its Roots and Coefficients

Linear Equations

Set Language and Set Notation

Rational Expressions

Conditional Identities

Laws of Indices

CDS Elementary Mathematics Geometry Syllabus

The CDS Maths syllabus for Geometry is given below:

Lines and Angles

Triangle

The Concurrence of Medians and Altitudes

Parallelogram

Rectangle

Square

Circles and their Properties Including Tangents and Normals

Loci

CDS Elementary Statistics Syllabus

The CDS Maths syllabus for Statistics is given below:

Collection and Tabulation of Statistical Data

Graphical Representation

Frequency Polygons

Histograms

Bar Charts

Pie Charts

Measures of Central Tendency

CDS Elementary Trigonometry Syllabus

The CDS Maths syllabus for Trigonometry is given below:

Sin, Cosine, Tangent

Simple Trigonometric Identities

Use of Trigonometric Tables

Heights and Distance

CDS Elementary Mathematics Mensuration Syllabus

The CDS Maths syllabus for Mensuration is given below:

Square

Rectangle

Parallelograms

Triangle

Circle

Area of Figures

Surface Area and Volume of Cuboids

Lateral Surface Area

Volume of Right Circular Cones and Cylinders

Surface Area and Volume of Spheres

Weightage Of UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus

Aspirants must be familiar with the weightage of the sections mentioned in the UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus before commencing their preparation. One should thoroughly review the UPSC CDS Maths exam pattern to know the question format, marking scheme, etc. Check the paper-wise UPSC CDS Maths pattern below.

The UPSC CDS written exam will be conducted online.

There will be a penalty of 0.33 marks for every incorrect response marked in the objective test of the written exam as per the UPSC CDS marking scheme.

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English 100 2 Hours

How to Cover UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus 2023?

Candidates should follow the robust UPSC CDS Maths preparation tips to excel in the exam. These will help them to cover all aspects of the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus. Here is a list of the best tips and tricks to excel in the Maths section of the UPSC CDS exam with flying colours.

Download the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before starting the preparation to prepare only exam-relevant topics.

Choose the right books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily.

Practice previous year's question papers, UPSC CDS sample papers, and mock tests to identify your weak spots and improve your question-solving speed and accuracy.

Create short notes for all the Maths topics and revise them regularly to remember them for longer periods.

Best Books for UPSC CDS Maths Syllabus

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of UPSC CDS Maths books based on the recent trend and format. The right preparation books will allow them to cover all the aspects of the UPSC CDS Maths syllabus. Some of the best books for the UPSC CDS Maths subject are shared below: