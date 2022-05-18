UPSC CDS Result 2021: Marks of Non Recommended Candidates OUT on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of non recommended candidates. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2021-22 Exam can download UPSC CDS Marks 2021 online followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC CDS Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores and other details of the non recommended candidates for the combined defence services exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2021-22 exam can download their marks from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The Final Results of the Combined Defence Services Examination –(I), 2021 for IMA, INA & AFA course has been declared on 24 December 2021 and for OTA (Men & Women) course has been declared on 21 March 2022. The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, NA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme and non-qualified candidates of OTA have been uploaded on upsc.gov.in.

How to Download UPSC CDS Marks 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number. Download UPSC CDS Marks 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS Marks 2021 for non recommended candidates