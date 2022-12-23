UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022 Out at upsc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the details interview schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the details interview schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination,2022 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for qualified candidates in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 from 30 January 2023 onwards. A total of 1026 candidates have finally qualified for the interview round for the Civil Services Examination 2022.

Candidates qualified in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 can download the UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022





It is noted that UPSC has announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 on 6th December 2022 on its official website. Now Commission is set to conduct the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 from Monday 30.01.2023. Candidates should note that the reporting time for forenoon session is 0900 Hours and for afternoon session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023.

The details interview schedule of total 1026 candidates with their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview is available on the official website.

Commission will upload the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for the qualified candidates shortly on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on official website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

How To Download: UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022