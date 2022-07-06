UPSC Civil Service Mains Application Form 2022 Released @upsconline.nic.in, Apply Before 15 July 2022

UPSC Civil Service Mains Application Form 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can apply on or before 15 July.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Application Form 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2022 from candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam. The qualified candidates seeking admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination can apply online on UPSC Online website i.e. by filling the Detailed Application Form - I (DAF – I).

UPSC CSE Mains Application Link is available till 15 July 2022. For the Main Examination, a candidate shall be required to submit an online Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category [viz. SC/ST/OBC (without OBC Annexure)/EWS (without EWS Annexure)/PwBD/ExServicemen] and educational qualification with required Examination Fee, within the prescribed time for the same.

UPSC IAS Exam is scheduled to be held from 16 September 2022 at various centres.

Important Dates

Starting Date of UPSC Civil Service DAF 1 Application Form - 06 July 2022

Last Date of UPSC Civil Service DAF 1 Application Form - 15 July 2022

Last Date of UPSC Civil Service DAF Online Application Fee - 14 July 2022

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date - 16 September 2022

How to Fill UPSC Civil Service DAF 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in/ Click on ‘DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and go to ‘Click Here’ Now, click on ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’ Login into your account using your login ID and Password Fill out the application form

UPSC had conducted the prelims exam on 05 June 2022 and the result was announced on 22 June 2022. More than 800 vacancies shall be filled for the year 2022.